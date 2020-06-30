Singer India Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 101.59 crore, down 23.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 101.59 crore in March 2020 down 23.15% from Rs. 132.19 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.93 crore in March 2020 down 63.39% from Rs. 2.54 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.59 crore in March 2020 down 45.82% from Rs. 4.78 crore in March 2019.

Singer India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.47 in March 2019.

Singer India shares closed at 26.05 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given -3.70% returns over the last 6 months and -30.99% over the last 12 months.