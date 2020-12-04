Sindhu Trade Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 129.21 crore, down 29.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 129.21 crore in September 2020 down 29.29% from Rs. 182.73 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.97 crore in September 2020 up 186.66% from Rs. 16.39 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.04 crore in September 2020 up 76.98% from Rs. 36.75 crore in September 2019.

Sindhu Trade EPS has increased to Rs. 9.14 in September 2020 from Rs. 3.19 in September 2019.

Sindhu Trade shares closed at 57.30 on December 03, 2020 (BSE) and has given -14.48% returns over the last 12 months.