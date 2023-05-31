Sindhu Trade Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 120.13 crore, down 29.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 120.13 crore in March 2023 down 29.09% from Rs. 169.41 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.05 crore in March 2023 up 161.62% from Rs. 17.93 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.04 crore in March 2023 up 324.76% from Rs. 13.81 crore in March 2022.

Sindhu Trade EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.35 in March 2022.

Sindhu Trade shares closed at 20.81 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 16.91% returns over the last 6 months and -45.24% over the last 12 months.