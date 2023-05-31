English
    Sindhu Trade Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 120.13 crore, down 29.09% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sindhu Trade Links are:

    Net Sales at Rs 120.13 crore in March 2023 down 29.09% from Rs. 169.41 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.05 crore in March 2023 up 161.62% from Rs. 17.93 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.04 crore in March 2023 up 324.76% from Rs. 13.81 crore in March 2022.

    Sindhu Trade EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.35 in March 2022.

    Sindhu Trade shares closed at 20.81 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 16.91% returns over the last 6 months and -45.24% over the last 12 months.

    Sindhu Trade Links
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations120.13128.17169.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations120.13128.17169.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials80.8375.21167.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods11.3421.048.28
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.641.491.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.156.3411.99
    Depreciation2.622.303.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.962.395.46
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.6019.40-28.25
    Other Income19.824.7211.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.4224.12-16.97
    Interest12.4212.239.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.0011.89-26.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.0011.89-26.27
    Tax4.956.12-8.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.055.77-17.93
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.055.77-17.93
    Equity Share Capital154.19154.1951.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves655.27597.28649.69
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.070.04-0.35
    Diluted EPS0.070.04-0.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.070.04-0.35
    Diluted EPS0.070.04-0.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 10:11 am