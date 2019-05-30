Sindhu Trade Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 275.26 crore, down 3.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 275.26 crore in March 2019 down 3.81% from Rs. 286.17 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.24 crore in March 2019 up 18.86% from Rs. 11.14 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.54 crore in March 2019 down 14.6% from Rs. 34.59 crore in March 2018.

Sindhu Trade EPS has increased to Rs. 2.58 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.17 in March 2018.

Sindhu Trade shares closed at 120.00 on May 27, 2019 (BSE)