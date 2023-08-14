Sindhu Trade Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 141.07 crore, up 23.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 141.07 crore in June 2023 up 23.95% from Rs. 113.82 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.85 crore in June 2023 down 17.21% from Rs. 11.90 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.67 crore in June 2023 up 0.7% from Rs. 28.47 crore in June 2022.

Sindhu Trade EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2022.

Sindhu Trade shares closed at 24.90 on August 11, 2023 (NSE)