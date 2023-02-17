 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sindhu Trade Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 128.17 crore, down 14.28% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:30 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sindhu Trade Links are:

Net Sales at Rs 128.17 crore in December 2022 down 14.28% from Rs. 149.52 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.77 crore in December 2022 down 80.54% from Rs. 29.65 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.42 crore in December 2022 down 48.15% from Rs. 50.95 crore in December 2021.

Sindhu Trade Links
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 128.17 81.36 149.52
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 128.17 81.36 149.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 75.21 36.95 86.99
Purchase of Traded Goods 21.04 25.92 8.40
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.49 -0.89 -0.47
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.34 5.73 7.28
Depreciation 2.30 2.06 3.24
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.39 12.93 2.98
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.40 -1.34 41.11
Other Income 4.72 11.50 6.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.12 10.16 47.71
Interest 12.23 10.85 8.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.89 -0.69 39.62
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 11.89 -0.69 39.62
Tax 6.12 -4.75 9.97
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.77 4.05 29.65
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.77 4.05 29.65
Equity Share Capital 154.19 154.19 51.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 597.28 577.77 680.44
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.04 0.02 5.82
Diluted EPS 0.04 0.02 5.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.04 0.02 5.82
Diluted EPS 0.04 0.02 5.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited