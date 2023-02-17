Sindhu Trade Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 128.17 crore, down 14.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 128.17 crore in December 2022 down 14.28% from Rs. 149.52 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.77 crore in December 2022 down 80.54% from Rs. 29.65 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.42 crore in December 2022 down 48.15% from Rs. 50.95 crore in December 2021.