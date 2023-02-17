Sindhu Trade Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 128.17 crore, down 14.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 128.17 crore in December 2022 down 14.28% from Rs. 149.52 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.77 crore in December 2022 down 80.54% from Rs. 29.65 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.42 crore in December 2022 down 48.15% from Rs. 50.95 crore in December 2021.

Sindhu Trade EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.82 in December 2021.

Sindhu Trade shares closed at 19.30 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -42.73% returns over the last 6 months and -60.91% over the last 12 months.