    Sindhu Trade Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 128.17 crore, down 14.28% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sindhu Trade Links are:

    Net Sales at Rs 128.17 crore in December 2022 down 14.28% from Rs. 149.52 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.77 crore in December 2022 down 80.54% from Rs. 29.65 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.42 crore in December 2022 down 48.15% from Rs. 50.95 crore in December 2021.

    Sindhu Trade EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.82 in December 2021.

    Sindhu Trade shares closed at 19.30 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -42.73% returns over the last 6 months and -60.91% over the last 12 months.

    Sindhu Trade Links
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations128.1781.36149.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations128.1781.36149.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials75.2136.9586.99
    Purchase of Traded Goods21.0425.928.40
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.49-0.89-0.47
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.345.737.28
    Depreciation2.302.063.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.3912.932.98
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.40-1.3441.11
    Other Income4.7211.506.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.1210.1647.71
    Interest12.2310.858.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.89-0.6939.62
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.89-0.6939.62
    Tax6.12-4.759.97
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.774.0529.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.774.0529.65
    Equity Share Capital154.19154.1951.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves597.28577.77680.44
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.040.025.82
    Diluted EPS0.040.025.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.040.025.82
    Diluted EPS0.040.025.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results #Sindhu Trade #Sindhu Trade Links
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:22 pm