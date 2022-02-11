Sindhu Trade Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 149.52 crore, down 2.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 149.52 crore in December 2021 down 2.48% from Rs. 153.33 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.65 crore in December 2021 up 98.19% from Rs. 14.96 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.95 crore in December 2021 up 59.97% from Rs. 31.85 crore in December 2020.

Sindhu Trade EPS has increased to Rs. 5.82 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.91 in December 2020.

Sindhu Trade shares closed at 140.55 on February 10, 2022 (BSE)