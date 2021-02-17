Sindhu Trade Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 153.33 crore, down 14.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 153.33 crore in December 2020 down 14.07% from Rs. 178.44 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.96 crore in December 2020 up 56.8% from Rs. 9.54 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.85 crore in December 2020 up 1.05% from Rs. 31.52 crore in December 2019.

Sindhu Trade EPS has increased to Rs. 2.91 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.86 in December 2019.

Sindhu Trade shares closed at 69.30 on February 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 26.11% returns over the last 6 months and 21.58% over the last 12 months.