Sindhu Trade Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 242.48 crore, up 22.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 242.48 crore in September 2022 up 22.72% from Rs. 197.58 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 30.92 crore in September 2022 down 9.52% from Rs. 28.24 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.47 crore in September 2022 up 4.68% from Rs. 22.42 crore in September 2021.

Sindhu Trade shares closed at 19.10 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -44.27% returns over the last 6 months and -0.88% over the last 12 months.