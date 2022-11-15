 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sindhu Trade Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 242.48 crore, up 22.72% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 12:09 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sindhu Trade Links are:

Net Sales at Rs 242.48 crore in September 2022 up 22.72% from Rs. 197.58 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 30.92 crore in September 2022 down 9.52% from Rs. 28.24 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.47 crore in September 2022 up 4.68% from Rs. 22.42 crore in September 2021.

Sindhu Trade shares closed at 19.10 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -44.27% returns over the last 6 months and -0.88% over the last 12 months.

Sindhu Trade Links
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 242.48 245.50 197.58
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 242.48 245.50 197.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 125.61 150.79 131.97
Purchase of Traded Goods 26.21 13.12 7.40
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -13.81 -15.60 -3.50
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 22.03 18.73 17.65
Depreciation 7.72 6.66 8.49
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 74.49 52.51 25.02
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.21 19.29 10.55
Other Income 15.54 15.96 3.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.75 35.25 13.93
Interest 48.32 25.66 39.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -32.58 9.59 -25.28
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -32.58 9.59 -25.28
Tax -4.60 4.73 2.89
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -27.97 4.86 -28.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -27.97 4.86 -28.17
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -2.95 0.59 -0.07
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -30.92 5.45 -28.24
Equity Share Capital 154.19 154.19 51.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- 1,117.12
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.08 0.04 -3.19
Diluted EPS -0.08 0.04 -3.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.08 0.04 -3.19
Diluted EPS -0.08 0.04 -3.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results #Sindhu Trade #Sindhu Trade Links
first published: Nov 15, 2022 12:00 am