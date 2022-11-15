Sindhu Trade Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 242.48 crore, up 22.72% Y-o-Y
November 15, 2022 / 12:09 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sindhu Trade Links are:
Net Sales at Rs 242.48 crore in September 2022 up 22.72% from Rs. 197.58 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 30.92 crore in September 2022 down 9.52% from Rs. 28.24 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.47 crore in September 2022 up 4.68% from Rs. 22.42 crore in September 2021.
Sindhu Trade shares closed at 19.10 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -44.27% returns over the last 6 months and -0.88% over the last 12 months.
|Sindhu Trade Links
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|242.48
|245.50
|197.58
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|242.48
|245.50
|197.58
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|125.61
|150.79
|131.97
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|26.21
|13.12
|7.40
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-13.81
|-15.60
|-3.50
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|22.03
|18.73
|17.65
|Depreciation
|7.72
|6.66
|8.49
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|74.49
|52.51
|25.02
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.21
|19.29
|10.55
|Other Income
|15.54
|15.96
|3.38
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|15.75
|35.25
|13.93
|Interest
|48.32
|25.66
|39.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-32.58
|9.59
|-25.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-32.58
|9.59
|-25.28
|Tax
|-4.60
|4.73
|2.89
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-27.97
|4.86
|-28.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-27.97
|4.86
|-28.17
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-2.95
|0.59
|-0.07
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-30.92
|5.45
|-28.24
|Equity Share Capital
|154.19
|154.19
|51.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|1,117.12
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|0.04
|-3.19
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|0.04
|-3.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|0.04
|-3.19
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|0.04
|-3.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited