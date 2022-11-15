English
    Sindhu Trade Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 242.48 crore, up 22.72% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 12:09 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sindhu Trade Links are:

    Net Sales at Rs 242.48 crore in September 2022 up 22.72% from Rs. 197.58 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 30.92 crore in September 2022 down 9.52% from Rs. 28.24 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.47 crore in September 2022 up 4.68% from Rs. 22.42 crore in September 2021.

    Sindhu Trade shares closed at 19.10 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -44.27% returns over the last 6 months and -0.88% over the last 12 months.

    Sindhu Trade Links
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations242.48245.50197.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations242.48245.50197.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials125.61150.79131.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods26.2113.127.40
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-13.81-15.60-3.50
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.0318.7317.65
    Depreciation7.726.668.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses74.4952.5125.02
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.2119.2910.55
    Other Income15.5415.963.38
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.7535.2513.93
    Interest48.3225.6639.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-32.589.59-25.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-32.589.59-25.28
    Tax-4.604.732.89
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-27.974.86-28.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-27.974.86-28.17
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-2.950.59-0.07
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-30.925.45-28.24
    Equity Share Capital154.19154.1951.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----1,117.12
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.080.04-3.19
    Diluted EPS-0.080.04-3.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.080.04-3.19
    Diluted EPS-0.080.04-3.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 15, 2022 12:00 am