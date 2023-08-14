English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sindhu Trade Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 427.14 crore, up 73.99% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 02:15 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sindhu Trade Links are:

    Net Sales at Rs 427.14 crore in June 2023 up 73.99% from Rs. 245.50 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.34 crore in June 2023 up 438.23% from Rs. 5.45 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.72 crore in June 2023 up 126.01% from Rs. 41.91 crore in June 2022.

    Sindhu Trade EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2022.

    Sindhu Trade shares closed at 24.90 on August 11, 2023 (NSE)

    Sindhu Trade Links
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations427.14381.01245.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations427.14381.01245.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials263.60281.79150.79
    Purchase of Traded Goods9.5911.5613.12
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.2624.59-15.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.3412.3118.73
    Depreciation6.1114.896.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses65.4022.1352.51
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax71.3613.7319.29
    Other Income17.25107.9815.96
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax88.61121.7135.25
    Interest43.8681.0025.66
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax44.7540.719.59
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax44.7540.719.59
    Tax15.4113.394.73
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities29.3427.324.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period29.3427.324.86
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates--4.100.59
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates29.3431.425.45
    Equity Share Capital154.19154.19154.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves--1,177.94--
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.130.200.04
    Diluted EPS0.130.200.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.130.200.04
    Diluted EPS0.130.200.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results #Sindhu Trade #Sindhu Trade Links
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 02:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!