Sindhu Trade Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 427.14 crore, up 73.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 427.14 crore in June 2023 up 73.99% from Rs. 245.50 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.34 crore in June 2023 up 438.23% from Rs. 5.45 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.72 crore in June 2023 up 126.01% from Rs. 41.91 crore in June 2022.

Sindhu Trade EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2022.

Sindhu Trade shares closed at 24.90 on August 11, 2023 (NSE)