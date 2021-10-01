Sindhu Trade Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 219.33 crore, up 9.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 219.33 crore in June 2021 up 9.34% from Rs. 200.59 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.75 crore in June 2021 down 8.51% from Rs. 19.12 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.06 crore in June 2021 up 6.33% from Rs. 27.33 crore in June 2020.

Sindhu Trade shares closed at 340.05 on September 30, 2021 (BSE)