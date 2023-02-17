 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sindhu Trade Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 307.71 crore, up 9.31% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:57 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sindhu Trade Links are:

Net Sales at Rs 307.71 crore in December 2022 up 9.31% from Rs. 281.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.43 crore in December 2022 down 133.42% from Rs. 28.22 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.52 crore in December 2022 down 92.34% from Rs. 85.11 crore in December 2021.

Sindhu Trade Links
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 307.71 242.48 281.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 307.71 242.48 281.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 222.70 125.61 157.04
Purchase of Traded Goods 21.24 26.21 8.78
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -11.18 -13.81 -4.93
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.35 22.03 18.64
Depreciation 1.88 7.72 8.34
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 73.43 74.49 25.26
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -13.72 0.21 68.38
Other Income 18.37 15.54 8.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.64 15.75 76.77
Interest 5.67 48.32 36.52
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.02 -32.58 40.25
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.02 -32.58 40.25
Tax 6.66 -4.60 11.93
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -7.68 -27.97 28.32
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -7.68 -27.97 28.32
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -1.75 -2.95 -0.10
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -9.43 -30.92 28.22
Equity Share Capital 154.19 154.19 51.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 1,118.03 -- 1,148.40
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.05 -0.08 5.54
Diluted EPS -0.05 -0.08 5.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.05 -0.08 5.54
Diluted EPS -0.05 -0.08 5.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited