Sindhu Trade Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 307.71 crore, up 9.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 307.71 crore in December 2022 up 9.31% from Rs. 281.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.43 crore in December 2022 down 133.42% from Rs. 28.22 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.52 crore in December 2022 down 92.34% from Rs. 85.11 crore in December 2021.

Sindhu Trade shares closed at 19.30 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -41.07% returns over the last 6 months and -59.31% over the last 12 months.