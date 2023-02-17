English
    Sindhu Trade Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 307.71 crore, up 9.31% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:57 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sindhu Trade Links are:

    Net Sales at Rs 307.71 crore in December 2022 up 9.31% from Rs. 281.50 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.43 crore in December 2022 down 133.42% from Rs. 28.22 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.52 crore in December 2022 down 92.34% from Rs. 85.11 crore in December 2021.

    Sindhu Trade shares closed at 19.30 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -41.07% returns over the last 6 months and -59.31% over the last 12 months.

    Sindhu Trade Links
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations307.71242.48281.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations307.71242.48281.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials222.70125.61157.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods21.2426.218.78
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-11.18-13.81-4.93
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.3522.0318.64
    Depreciation1.887.728.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses73.4374.4925.26
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-13.720.2168.38
    Other Income18.3715.548.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.6415.7576.77
    Interest5.6748.3236.52
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.02-32.5840.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.02-32.5840.25
    Tax6.66-4.6011.93
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-7.68-27.9728.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-7.68-27.9728.32
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-1.75-2.95-0.10
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-9.43-30.9228.22
    Equity Share Capital154.19154.1951.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves1,118.03--1,148.40
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.05-0.085.54
    Diluted EPS-0.05-0.085.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.05-0.085.54
    Diluted EPS-0.05-0.085.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 09:44 am