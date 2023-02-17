Sindhu Trade Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 307.71 crore, up 9.31% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sindhu Trade Links are:
Net Sales at Rs 307.71 crore in December 2022 up 9.31% from Rs. 281.50 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.43 crore in December 2022 down 133.42% from Rs. 28.22 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.52 crore in December 2022 down 92.34% from Rs. 85.11 crore in December 2021.
Sindhu Trade shares closed at 19.30 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -41.07% returns over the last 6 months and -59.31% over the last 12 months.
|Sindhu Trade Links
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|307.71
|242.48
|281.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|307.71
|242.48
|281.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|222.70
|125.61
|157.04
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|21.24
|26.21
|8.78
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-11.18
|-13.81
|-4.93
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.35
|22.03
|18.64
|Depreciation
|1.88
|7.72
|8.34
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|73.43
|74.49
|25.26
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.72
|0.21
|68.38
|Other Income
|18.37
|15.54
|8.39
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.64
|15.75
|76.77
|Interest
|5.67
|48.32
|36.52
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.02
|-32.58
|40.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.02
|-32.58
|40.25
|Tax
|6.66
|-4.60
|11.93
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.68
|-27.97
|28.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.68
|-27.97
|28.32
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-1.75
|-2.95
|-0.10
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-9.43
|-30.92
|28.22
|Equity Share Capital
|154.19
|154.19
|51.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|1,118.03
|--
|1,148.40
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|-0.08
|5.54
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|-0.08
|5.54
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|-0.08
|5.54
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|-0.08
|5.54
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited