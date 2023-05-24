Sinclairs Hotel Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.41 crore, up 47.51% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sinclairs Hotels are:Net Sales at Rs 13.41 crore in March 2023 up 47.51% from Rs. 9.09 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.90 crore in March 2023 up 1109.2% from Rs. 1.65 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.30 crore in March 2023 up 72.13% from Rs. 3.66 crore in March 2022.
Sinclairs Hotel EPS has increased to Rs. 7.33 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.59 in March 2022.
|Sinclairs Hotel shares closed at 121.80 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given 11.44% returns over the last 6 months and 31.82% over the last 12 months.
|Sinclairs Hotels
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.41
|13.68
|9.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.41
|13.68
|9.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.14
|1.48
|1.17
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.35
|3.06
|2.47
|Depreciation
|1.35
|1.20
|1.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.45
|3.69
|2.55
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.13
|4.25
|1.87
|Other Income
|0.82
|1.43
|0.76
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.95
|5.68
|2.63
|Interest
|0.25
|0.29
|0.26
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.70
|5.39
|2.37
|Exceptional Items
|18.89
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|23.59
|5.39
|2.37
|Tax
|3.69
|1.35
|0.72
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|19.90
|4.04
|1.65
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|19.90
|4.04
|1.65
|Equity Share Capital
|5.43
|5.43
|5.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.33
|1.49
|0.59
|Diluted EPS
|7.33
|1.49
|0.59
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.33
|1.49
|0.59
|Diluted EPS
|7.33
|1.49
|0.59
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited