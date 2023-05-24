English
    Sinclairs Hotel Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.41 crore, up 47.51% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sinclairs Hotels are:Net Sales at Rs 13.41 crore in March 2023 up 47.51% from Rs. 9.09 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.90 crore in March 2023 up 1109.2% from Rs. 1.65 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.30 crore in March 2023 up 72.13% from Rs. 3.66 crore in March 2022.
    Sinclairs Hotel EPS has increased to Rs. 7.33 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.59 in March 2022.Sinclairs Hotel shares closed at 121.80 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given 11.44% returns over the last 6 months and 31.82% over the last 12 months.
    Sinclairs Hotels
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.4113.689.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13.4113.689.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.141.481.17
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.353.062.47
    Depreciation1.351.201.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.453.692.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.134.251.87
    Other Income0.821.430.76
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.955.682.63
    Interest0.250.290.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.705.392.37
    Exceptional Items18.89----
    P/L Before Tax23.595.392.37
    Tax3.691.350.72
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.904.041.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.904.041.65
    Equity Share Capital5.435.435.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.331.490.59
    Diluted EPS7.331.490.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.331.490.59
    Diluted EPS7.331.490.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

