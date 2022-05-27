Sinclairs Hotel Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.09 crore, down 8.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.09 crore in March 2022 down 8.75% from Rs. 9.97 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.65 crore in March 2022 down 21.88% from Rs. 2.11 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.66 crore in March 2022 down 16.82% from Rs. 4.40 crore in March 2021.

Sinclairs Hotel EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.59 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.76 in March 2021.

Sinclairs Hotel shares closed at 87.80 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)