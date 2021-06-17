Sinclairs Hotel Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9.97 crore, up 5.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.97 crore in March 2021 up 5.42% from Rs. 9.45 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.11 crore in March 2021 up 365.03% from Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.40 crore in March 2021 up 973.17% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2020.

Sinclairs Hotel EPS has increased to Rs. 0.76 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.29 in March 2020.

Sinclairs Hotel shares closed at 71.75 on June 16, 2021 (BSE)