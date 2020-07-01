Sinclairs Hotel Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9.45 crore, down 21.65% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sinclairs Hotels are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.45 crore in March 2020 down 21.65% from Rs. 12.07 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2020 down 124.4% from Rs. 3.26 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2020 down 93.68% from Rs. 6.49 crore in March 2019.
Sinclairs Hotel shares closed at 37.80 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given -38.19% returns over the last 6 months and -40.43% over the last 12 months.
|Sinclairs Hotels
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.45
|12.34
|12.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.45
|12.34
|12.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.24
|1.57
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.43
|2.49
|2.28
|Depreciation
|1.37
|1.62
|1.98
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.49
|3.15
|4.71
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.93
|3.52
|3.10
|Other Income
|-1.90
|1.57
|1.41
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.96
|5.09
|4.51
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.96
|5.09
|4.51
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.96
|5.09
|4.51
|Tax
|-0.17
|1.22
|1.25
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.80
|3.87
|3.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.80
|3.87
|3.26
|Equity Share Capital
|5.57
|5.57
|5.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.29
|6.95
|5.85
|Diluted EPS
|-0.29
|6.95
|5.85
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.29
|6.95
|5.85
|Diluted EPS
|-0.29
|6.95
|5.85
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:22 am