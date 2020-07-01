Sinclairs Hotel Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9.45 crore, down 21.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.45 crore in March 2020 down 21.65% from Rs. 12.07 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2020 down 124.4% from Rs. 3.26 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2020 down 93.68% from Rs. 6.49 crore in March 2019.

Sinclairs Hotel shares closed at 37.80 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given -38.19% returns over the last 6 months and -40.43% over the last 12 months.