Sinclairs Hotel Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 12.07 crore, up 6.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.07 crore in March 2019 up 6.49% from Rs. 11.33 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.26 crore in March 2019 up 105.25% from Rs. 1.59 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.49 crore in March 2019 up 45.19% from Rs. 4.47 crore in March 2018.

Sinclairs Hotel EPS has increased to Rs. 5.85 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.85 in March 2018.

Sinclairs Hotel shares closed at 322.65 on May 20, 2019 (BSE) and has given -2.30% returns over the last 6 months and -22.61% over the last 12 months.