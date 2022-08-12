Sinclairs Hotel Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.33 crore, up 897.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.33 crore in June 2022 up 897.84% from Rs. 1.84 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.73 crore in June 2022 up 711.98% from Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.90 crore in June 2022 up 3196.3% from Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2021.

Sinclairs Hotel EPS has increased to Rs. 2.06 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.34 in June 2021.

Sinclairs Hotel shares closed at 102.20 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 23.50% returns over the last 6 months and 39.52% over the last 12 months.