Sinclairs Hotel Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore, down 98.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore in June 2020 down 98.76% from Rs. 15.57 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2020 down 90.28% from Rs. 5.00 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.77 crore in June 2020 down 79.93% from Rs. 8.82 crore in June 2019.

Sinclairs Hotel EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in June 2020 from Rs. 8.98 in June 2019.

Sinclairs Hotel shares closed at 47.40 on August 13, 2020 (BSE) and has given -26.21% returns over the last 6 months and -21.50% over the last 12 months.