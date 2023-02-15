Sinclairs Hotel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.68 crore, down 7.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.68 crore in December 2022 down 7.41% from Rs. 14.77 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.04 crore in December 2022 down 29.83% from Rs. 5.76 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.88 crore in December 2022 down 22.78% from Rs. 8.91 crore in December 2021.