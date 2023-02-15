Sinclairs Hotel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.68 crore, down 7.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.68 crore in December 2022 down 7.41% from Rs. 14.77 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.04 crore in December 2022 down 29.83% from Rs. 5.76 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.88 crore in December 2022 down 22.78% from Rs. 8.91 crore in December 2021.

Sinclairs Hotel EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.49 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.07 in December 2021.

Sinclairs Hotel shares closed at 107.00 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 6.10% returns over the last 6 months and 36.92% over the last 12 months.