Sinclairs Hotel Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 14.77 crore, up 138.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.77 crore in December 2021 up 138.49% from Rs. 6.19 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.76 crore in December 2021 up 359.27% from Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.91 crore in December 2021 up 170% from Rs. 3.30 crore in December 2020.

Sinclairs Hotel EPS has increased to Rs. 2.07 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.45 in December 2020.

Sinclairs Hotel shares closed at 82.75 on February 10, 2022 (BSE)