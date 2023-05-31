Simran Farms Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 103.05 crore, up 21.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 103.05 crore in March 2023 up 21.42% from Rs. 84.87 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.01 crore in March 2023 up 44.12% from Rs. 4.17 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.82 crore in March 2023 up 914.58% from Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2022.

Simran Farms EPS has increased to Rs. 15.84 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.99 in March 2022.

Simran Farms shares closed at 127.65 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.20% returns over the last 6 months and -15.01% over the last 12 months.