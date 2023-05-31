English
    Simran Farms Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 103.05 crore, up 21.42% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 11:29 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Simran Farms are:

    Net Sales at Rs 103.05 crore in March 2023 up 21.42% from Rs. 84.87 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.01 crore in March 2023 up 44.12% from Rs. 4.17 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.82 crore in March 2023 up 914.58% from Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2022.

    Simran Farms EPS has increased to Rs. 15.84 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.99 in March 2022.

    Simran Farms shares closed at 127.65 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.20% returns over the last 6 months and -15.01% over the last 12 months.

    Simran Farms
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations103.0586.9284.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations103.0586.9284.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials78.5567.6770.74
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.403.443.83
    Depreciation0.450.510.53
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.5212.4711.34
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.142.83-1.57
    Other Income0.230.020.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.372.86-1.49
    Interest0.520.470.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.852.39-2.24
    Exceptional Items--0.392.67
    P/L Before Tax6.852.780.43
    Tax0.840.21-3.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.012.574.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.012.574.17
    Equity Share Capital3.793.793.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.846.7610.99
    Diluted EPS15.846.7610.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.846.7610.99
    Diluted EPS15.846.7610.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 11:22 am