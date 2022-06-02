 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Simran Farms Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 84.87 crore, up 20.38% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 09:37 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Simran Farms are:

Net Sales at Rs 84.87 crore in March 2022 up 20.38% from Rs. 70.51 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.17 crore in March 2022 up 169.56% from Rs. 5.99 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2022 up 88.34% from Rs. 8.23 crore in March 2021.

Simran Farms EPS has increased to Rs. 10.99 in March 2022 from Rs. 15.80 in March 2021.

Simran Farms shares closed at 148.40 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -22.38% returns over the last 6 months and 34.85% over the last 12 months.

Simran Farms
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 84.87 106.10 70.51
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 84.87 106.10 70.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 70.74 92.94 64.93
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.83 3.04 3.08
Depreciation 0.53 0.53 0.53
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.34 12.45 10.79
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.57 -2.86 -8.81
Other Income 0.08 0.01 0.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.49 -2.85 -8.76
Interest 0.75 0.44 0.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.24 -3.29 -9.34
Exceptional Items 2.67 -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.43 -3.29 -9.34
Tax -3.74 -0.71 -3.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.17 -2.58 -5.99
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.17 -2.58 -5.99
Equity Share Capital 3.79 3.79 3.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.99 -6.80 -15.80
Diluted EPS 10.99 -6.80 -15.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.99 -6.80 -15.80
Diluted EPS 10.99 -6.80 -15.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 2, 2022 09:33 am
