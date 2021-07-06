Simran Farms Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 70.51 crore, up 25.5% Y-o-Y
July 06, 2021 / 07:30 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Simran Farms are:
Net Sales at Rs 70.51 crore in March 2021 up 25.5% from Rs. 56.18 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.99 crore in March 2021 up 67.82% from Rs. 18.61 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.23 crore in March 2021 up 67.22% from Rs. 25.11 crore in March 2020.
Simran Farms shares closed at 141.25 on July 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given 141.04% returns over the last 6 months and 359.35% over the last 12 months.
|Simran Farms
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|70.51
|111.59
|56.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|70.51
|111.59
|56.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|64.93
|80.73
|67.97
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.08
|3.05
|3.17
|Depreciation
|0.53
|0.53
|0.45
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.79
|12.14
|10.27
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.81
|15.15
|-25.69
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.18
|0.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.76
|15.33
|-25.56
|Interest
|0.58
|0.24
|0.52
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.34
|15.09
|-26.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.34
|15.09
|-26.09
|Tax
|-3.35
|6.29
|-7.48
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.99
|8.80
|-18.61
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.99
|8.80
|-18.61
|Equity Share Capital
|3.79
|3.79
|3.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-15.80
|23.21
|-49.09
|Diluted EPS
|-15.80
|23.21
|-49.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-15.80
|23.21
|-49.09
|Diluted EPS
|-15.80
|23.21
|-49.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited