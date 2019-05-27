Simran Farms Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 74.03 crore, up 26.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 74.03 crore in March 2019 up 26.62% from Rs. 58.46 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2019 down 78.56% from Rs. 3.06 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.59 crore in March 2019 down 72.35% from Rs. 5.75 crore in March 2018.

Simran Farms EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.73 in March 2019 from Rs. 8.06 in March 2018.

Simran Farms shares closed at 79.30 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given 71.46% returns over the last 6 months and -19.90% over the last 12 months.