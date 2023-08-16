English
    Simran Farms Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 105.59 crore, up 13.05% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 10:42 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Simran Farms are:

    Net Sales at Rs 105.59 crore in June 2023 up 13.05% from Rs. 93.40 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2023 up 630.55% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.41 crore in June 2023 up 85.38% from Rs. 1.30 crore in June 2022.

    Simran Farms EPS has increased to Rs. 1.55 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.21 in June 2022.

    Simran Farms shares closed at 148.75 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 12.52% returns over the last 6 months and -3.50% over the last 12 months.

    Simran Farms
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations105.59103.0593.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations105.59103.0593.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials86.5078.5577.35
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.733.403.36
    Depreciation0.400.450.46
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.4313.5211.44
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.537.140.79
    Other Income0.480.230.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.017.370.84
    Interest0.670.520.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.346.850.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.346.850.19
    Tax0.760.840.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.596.010.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.596.010.08
    Equity Share Capital3.793.793.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.5515.840.21
    Diluted EPS1.5515.840.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.5515.840.21
    Diluted EPS1.5515.840.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 10:33 am

