Simran Farms Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 93.40 crore, up 3.45% Y-o-Y

Aug 17, 2022 / 01:16 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Simran Farms are:

Net Sales at Rs 93.40 crore in June 2022 up 3.45% from Rs. 90.28 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022 down 98.59% from Rs. 5.69 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.30 crore in June 2022 down 86.87% from Rs. 9.90 crore in June 2021.

Simran Farms EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.21 in June 2022 from Rs. 15.01 in June 2021.

Simran Farms shares closed at 141.30 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.67% returns over the last 6 months and 34.83% over the last 12 months.

Simran Farms
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 93.40 84.87 90.28
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 93.40 84.87 90.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 77.35 70.74 66.98
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.36 3.83 3.02
Depreciation 0.46 0.53 0.51
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.44 11.34 10.39
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.79 -1.57 9.38
Other Income 0.05 0.08 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.84 -1.49 9.39
Interest 0.65 0.75 0.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.19 -2.24 9.02
Exceptional Items -- 2.67 --
P/L Before Tax 0.19 0.43 9.02
Tax 0.11 -3.74 3.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.08 4.17 5.69
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.08 4.17 5.69
Equity Share Capital 3.79 3.79 3.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.21 10.99 15.01
Diluted EPS 0.21 10.99 15.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.21 10.99 15.01
Diluted EPS 0.21 10.99 15.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 17, 2022 01:00 pm
