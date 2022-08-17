Simran Farms Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 93.40 crore, up 3.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 93.40 crore in June 2022 up 3.45% from Rs. 90.28 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022 down 98.59% from Rs. 5.69 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.30 crore in June 2022 down 86.87% from Rs. 9.90 crore in June 2021.

Simran Farms EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.21 in June 2022 from Rs. 15.01 in June 2021.

Simran Farms shares closed at 141.30 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.67% returns over the last 6 months and 34.83% over the last 12 months.