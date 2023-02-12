Simran Farms Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 86.92 crore, down 18.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 86.92 crore in December 2022 down 18.08% from Rs. 106.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.57 crore in December 2022 up 199.42% from Rs. 2.58 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.37 crore in December 2022 up 245.26% from Rs. 2.32 crore in December 2021.