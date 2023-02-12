 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Simran Farms Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 86.92 crore, down 18.08% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:56 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Simran Farms are:

Net Sales at Rs 86.92 crore in December 2022 down 18.08% from Rs. 106.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.57 crore in December 2022 up 199.42% from Rs. 2.58 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.37 crore in December 2022 up 245.26% from Rs. 2.32 crore in December 2021.

Simran Farms
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 86.92 83.59 106.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 86.92 83.59 106.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 67.67 73.14 92.94
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.44 3.71 3.04
Depreciation 0.51 0.54 0.53
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.47 12.22 12.45
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.83 -6.03 -2.86
Other Income 0.02 0.01 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.86 -6.03 -2.85
Interest 0.47 0.43 0.44
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.39 -6.46 -3.29
Exceptional Items 0.39 -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.78 -6.46 -3.29
Tax 0.21 -1.30 -0.71
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.57 -5.16 -2.58
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.57 -5.16 -2.58
Equity Share Capital 3.79 3.79 3.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.76 -13.60 -6.80
Diluted EPS 6.76 -13.60 -6.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.76 -13.60 -6.80
Diluted EPS 6.76 -13.60 -6.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited