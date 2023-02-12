Simran Farms Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 86.92 crore, down 18.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 86.92 crore in December 2022 down 18.08% from Rs. 106.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.57 crore in December 2022 up 199.42% from Rs. 2.58 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.37 crore in December 2022 up 245.26% from Rs. 2.32 crore in December 2021.

Simran Farms EPS has increased to Rs. 6.76 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.80 in December 2021.

Simran Farms shares closed at 131.00 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.46% returns over the last 6 months and -38.86% over the last 12 months.