Simran Farms Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 106.10 crore, down 4.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 106.10 crore in December 2021 down 4.92% from Rs. 111.59 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.58 crore in December 2021 down 129.31% from Rs. 8.80 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.32 crore in December 2021 down 114.63% from Rs. 15.86 crore in December 2020.

Simran Farms shares closed at 189.85 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 81.15% returns over the last 6 months and 148.98% over the last 12 months.