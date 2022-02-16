Simran Farms Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 106.10 crore, down 4.92% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2022 / 11:31 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Simran Farms are:
Net Sales at Rs 106.10 crore in December 2021 down 4.92% from Rs. 111.59 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.58 crore in December 2021 down 129.31% from Rs. 8.80 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.32 crore in December 2021 down 114.63% from Rs. 15.86 crore in December 2020.
Simran Farms shares closed at 189.85 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 81.15% returns over the last 6 months and 148.98% over the last 12 months.
|Simran Farms
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|106.10
|112.44
|111.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|106.10
|112.44
|111.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|92.94
|92.67
|80.73
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.04
|3.20
|3.05
|Depreciation
|0.53
|0.52
|0.53
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.45
|12.04
|12.14
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.86
|4.02
|15.15
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.04
|0.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.85
|4.06
|15.33
|Interest
|0.44
|0.37
|0.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.29
|3.69
|15.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.29
|3.69
|15.09
|Tax
|-0.71
|0.62
|6.29
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.58
|3.07
|8.80
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.58
|3.07
|8.80
|Equity Share Capital
|3.79
|3.79
|3.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.80
|8.09
|23.21
|Diluted EPS
|-6.80
|8.09
|23.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.80
|8.09
|23.21
|Diluted EPS
|-6.80
|8.09
|23.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited