Simran Farms Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 77.65 crore, down 13.53% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Simran Farms are:
Net Sales at Rs 77.65 crore in December 2019 down 13.53% from Rs. 89.80 crore in December 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.08 crore in December 2019 down 144.22% from Rs. 4.69 crore in December 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2019 down 117.2% from Rs. 7.44 crore in December 2018.
Simran Farms shares closed at 39.50 on February 05, 2020 (BSE) and has given -5.62% returns over the last 6 months and -26.24% over the last 12 months.
|Simran Farms
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'19
|Sep'19
|Dec'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|77.65
|64.21
|89.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|77.65
|64.21
|89.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|63.98
|61.63
|65.96
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.08
|3.16
|3.30
|Depreciation
|0.56
|0.55
|0.52
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.96
|10.00
|13.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.92
|-11.13
|6.92
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.06
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.84
|-11.07
|6.92
|Interest
|0.26
|0.15
|0.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.10
|-11.22
|6.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.10
|-11.22
|6.52
|Tax
|-0.02
|-2.96
|1.83
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.08
|-8.26
|4.69
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.08
|-8.26
|4.69
|Equity Share Capital
|3.79
|3.79
|3.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.47
|-21.77
|12.38
|Diluted EPS
|-5.47
|-21.77
|12.38
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.47
|-21.77
|12.38
|Diluted EPS
|-5.47
|-21.77
|12.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Feb 6, 2020 11:40 am