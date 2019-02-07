Simran Farms Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 89.80 crore, up 0.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 89.80 crore in December 2018 up 0.04% from Rs. 89.77 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.69 crore in December 2018 up 90.9% from Rs. 2.46 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.44 crore in December 2018 up 78.85% from Rs. 4.16 crore in December 2017.

Simran Farms EPS has increased to Rs. 12.38 in December 2018 from Rs. 6.48 in December 2017.

Simran Farms shares closed at 53.35 on February 06, 2019 (BSE) and has given -30.80% returns over the last 6 months and -62.15% over the last 12 months.