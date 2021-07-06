Simran Farms Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 70.51 crore, up 25.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 70.51 crore in March 2021 up 25.5% from Rs. 56.18 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.01 crore in March 2021 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.26 crore in March 2021 up 67.04% from Rs. 25.06 crore in March 2020.

Simran Farms shares closed at 141.25 on July 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given 129.12% returns over the last 6 months and 359.35% over the last 12 months.