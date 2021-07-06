Simran Farms Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 70.51 crore, up 25.5% Y-o-Y
July 06, 2021 / 09:46 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Simran Farms are:
Net Sales at Rs 70.51 crore in March 2021 up 25.5% from Rs. 56.18 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.01 crore in March 2021 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.26 crore in March 2021 up 67.04% from Rs. 25.06 crore in March 2020.
Simran Farms shares closed at 141.25 on July 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given 129.12% returns over the last 6 months and 359.35% over the last 12 months.
|Simran Farms
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|70.51
|111.59
|56.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|70.51
|111.59
|56.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|64.93
|80.73
|67.97
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.21
|3.05
|3.24
|Depreciation
|0.54
|0.55
|0.47
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.66
|12.02
|10.15
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.85
|15.24
|-25.66
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.18
|0.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.80
|15.43
|-25.53
|Interest
|0.58
|0.24
|0.52
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.37
|15.19
|-26.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.37
|15.19
|-26.06
|Tax
|-3.36
|6.32
|-7.47
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.02
|8.88
|-18.59
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.02
|8.88
|-18.59
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-6.01
|--
|--
|Equity Share Capital
|3.79
|3.79
|3.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-15.85
|23.37
|-49.45
|Diluted EPS
|-15.85
|23.37
|-49.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-15.85
|23.37
|-49.45
|Diluted EPS
|-15.85
|23.37
|-49.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited