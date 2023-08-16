Simran Farms Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 105.59 crore, up 13.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 105.59 crore in June 2023 up 13.05% from Rs. 93.40 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2023 up 502.62% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.46 crore in June 2023 up 82.22% from Rs. 1.35 crore in June 2022.

Simran Farms EPS has increased to Rs. 1.58 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.26 in June 2022.

Simran Farms shares closed at 148.75 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 12.52% returns over the last 6 months and -3.50% over the last 12 months.