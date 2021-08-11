Simran Farms Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 90.28 crore, up 64.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 90.28 crore in June 2021 up 64.56% from Rs. 54.86 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.75 crore in June 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.03 crore in June 2021 down 10.37% from Rs. 11.19 crore in June 2020.

Simran Farms EPS has decreased to Rs. 15.18 in June 2021 from Rs. 17.26 in June 2020.

Simran Farms shares closed at 86.30 on August 10, 2021 (BSE)