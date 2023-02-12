Simran Farms Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 86.92 crore, down 18.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 86.92 crore in December 2022 down 18.08% from Rs. 106.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.59 crore in December 2022 up 203.04% from Rs. 2.51 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.42 crore in December 2022 up 254.75% from Rs. 2.21 crore in December 2021.