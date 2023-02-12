 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Simran Farms Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 86.92 crore, down 18.08% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:47 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Simran Farms are:

Net Sales at Rs 86.92 crore in December 2022 down 18.08% from Rs. 106.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.59 crore in December 2022 up 203.04% from Rs. 2.51 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.42 crore in December 2022 up 254.75% from Rs. 2.21 crore in December 2021.

Simran Farms
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 86.92 83.59 106.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 86.92 83.59 106.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 67.67 73.14 92.94
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.51 3.78 3.04
Depreciation 0.53 0.56 0.54
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.35 12.10 12.33
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.87 -6.00 -2.75
Other Income 0.02 0.01 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.89 -5.99 -2.75
Interest 0.47 0.43 0.44
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.42 -6.43 -3.19
Exceptional Items 0.38 0.01 0.01
P/L Before Tax 2.80 -6.42 -3.18
Tax 0.21 -1.29 -0.67
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.59 -5.13 -2.51
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.59 -5.13 -2.51
Minority Interest 0.00 -0.01 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2.59 -5.14 -2.51
Equity Share Capital 3.79 3.79 3.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.83 -13.55 -6.66
Diluted EPS 6.83 -13.55 -6.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.83 -13.55 -6.66
Diluted EPS 6.83 -13.55 -6.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
