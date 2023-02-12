English
    Simran Farms Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 86.92 crore, down 18.08% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:47 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Simran Farms are:

    Net Sales at Rs 86.92 crore in December 2022 down 18.08% from Rs. 106.10 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.59 crore in December 2022 up 203.04% from Rs. 2.51 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.42 crore in December 2022 up 254.75% from Rs. 2.21 crore in December 2021.

    Simran Farms
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations86.9283.59106.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations86.9283.59106.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials67.6773.1492.94
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.513.783.04
    Depreciation0.530.560.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.3512.1012.33
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.87-6.00-2.75
    Other Income0.020.010.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.89-5.99-2.75
    Interest0.470.430.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.42-6.43-3.19
    Exceptional Items0.380.010.01
    P/L Before Tax2.80-6.42-3.18
    Tax0.21-1.29-0.67
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.59-5.13-2.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.59-5.13-2.51
    Minority Interest0.00-0.01--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.59-5.14-2.51
    Equity Share Capital3.793.793.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.83-13.55-6.66
    Diluted EPS6.83-13.55-6.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.83-13.55-6.66
    Diluted EPS6.83-13.55-6.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited