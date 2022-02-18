Simran Farms Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 106.10 crore, down 4.92% Y-o-Y
February 18, 2022 / 05:09 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Simran Farms are:
Net Sales at Rs 106.10 crore in December 2021 down 4.92% from Rs. 111.59 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.51 crore in December 2021 down 128.35% from Rs. 8.86 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.21 crore in December 2021 down 113.83% from Rs. 15.98 crore in December 2020.
Simran Farms shares closed at 171.40 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)
|Simran Farms
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|106.10
|112.44
|111.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|106.10
|112.44
|111.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|92.94
|92.67
|80.73
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.04
|3.20
|3.05
|Depreciation
|0.54
|0.54
|0.55
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.33
|11.92
|12.02
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.75
|4.12
|15.24
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.04
|0.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.75
|4.16
|15.43
|Interest
|0.44
|0.37
|0.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.19
|3.79
|15.19
|Exceptional Items
|0.01
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.18
|3.79
|15.19
|Tax
|-0.67
|0.65
|6.32
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.51
|3.14
|8.88
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.51
|3.14
|8.88
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|-0.01
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.51
|3.14
|8.86
|Equity Share Capital
|3.79
|3.79
|3.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.66
|8.25
|23.37
|Diluted EPS
|-6.66
|8.25
|23.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.66
|8.25
|23.37
|Diluted EPS
|-6.66
|8.25
|23.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited