Simran Farms Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 106.10 crore, down 4.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 106.10 crore in December 2021 down 4.92% from Rs. 111.59 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.51 crore in December 2021 down 128.35% from Rs. 8.86 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.21 crore in December 2021 down 113.83% from Rs. 15.98 crore in December 2020.

Simran Farms shares closed at 171.40 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)