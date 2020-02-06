Simran Farms Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 77.65 crore, down 13.53% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Simran Farms are:
Net Sales at Rs 77.65 crore in December 2019 down 13.53% from Rs. 89.80 crore in December 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019 down 100.7% from Rs. 4.55 crore in December 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2019 down 117.84% from Rs. 7.40 crore in December 2018.
Simran Farms shares closed at 39.50 on February 05, 2020 (BSE) and has given -5.62% returns over the last 6 months and -26.24% over the last 12 months.
|Simran Farms
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'19
|Sep'19
|Dec'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|77.65
|64.21
|89.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|77.65
|64.21
|89.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|64.06
|61.63
|66.05
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|12.71
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.15
|3.23
|-9.34
|Depreciation
|0.57
|0.57
|0.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.84
|9.87
|12.97
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.97
|-11.09
|6.86
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.06
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.89
|-11.03
|6.86
|Interest
|0.26
|0.15
|0.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.15
|-11.18
|6.47
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-0.11
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.15
|-11.18
|6.36
|Tax
|-0.03
|-2.96
|1.82
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.11
|-8.23
|4.54
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.11
|-8.23
|4.54
|Minority Interest
|0.01
|0.00
|0.01
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.03
|--
|4.55
|Equity Share Capital
|3.79
|3.79
|3.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.56
|-21.70
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-5.56
|-21.70
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.56
|-21.70
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-5.56
|-21.70
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
