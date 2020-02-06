Simran Farms Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 77.65 crore, down 13.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 77.65 crore in December 2019 down 13.53% from Rs. 89.80 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019 down 100.7% from Rs. 4.55 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2019 down 117.84% from Rs. 7.40 crore in December 2018.

Simran Farms shares closed at 39.50 on February 05, 2020 (BSE) and has given -5.62% returns over the last 6 months and -26.24% over the last 12 months.