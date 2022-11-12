Simplex Realty Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, down 85.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in September 2022 down 85.12% from Rs. 1.36 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2022 down 32.61% from Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.40 crore in September 2022 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.60 crore in September 2021.

Simplex Realty EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.93 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.38 in September 2021.

Simplex Realty shares closed at 82.85 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -11.86% returns over the last 6 months and -26.13% over the last 12 months.