Simplex Realty Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.94 crore, down 45.36% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Simplex Realty are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.94 crore in September 2020 down 45.36% from Rs. 5.39 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.53 crore in September 2020 up 24.49% from Rs. 0.70 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.63 crore in September 2020 down 800% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2019.
Simplex Realty shares closed at 43.00 on October 20, 2020 (BSE) and has given 4.37% returns over the last 12 months.
|Simplex Realty
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.94
|0.19
|5.39
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.94
|0.19
|5.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.84
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.65
|0.66
|0.58
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.40
|0.26
|6.06
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.98
|-0.76
|-1.30
|Other Income
|1.31
|1.12
|1.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.66
|0.36
|-0.12
|Interest
|0.06
|0.06
|0.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.72
|0.30
|-0.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.72
|0.30
|-0.24
|Tax
|-0.20
|0.05
|0.46
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.53
|0.25
|-0.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.53
|0.25
|-0.70
|Equity Share Capital
|2.99
|2.99
|2.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.76
|0.82
|-2.34
|Diluted EPS
|-1.76
|0.82
|-2.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.76
|0.82
|-2.34
|Diluted EPS
|-1.76
|0.82
|-2.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Oct 26, 2020 08:14 pm