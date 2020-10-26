Simplex Realty Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.94 crore, down 45.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.94 crore in September 2020 down 45.36% from Rs. 5.39 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.53 crore in September 2020 up 24.49% from Rs. 0.70 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.63 crore in September 2020 down 800% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2019.

Simplex Realty shares closed at 43.00 on October 20, 2020 (BSE) and has given 4.37% returns over the last 12 months.