Simplex Realty Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.28 crore, down 67.05% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 1.28 crore in September 2018 down 67.05% from Rs. 3.88 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2018 up 130.9% from Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2018 up 231.58% from Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2017.

Simplex Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 0.18 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.58 in September 2017.

Simplex Realty shares closed at 65.00 on October 29, 2018 (BSE) and has given -31.43% returns over the last 6 months and -32.78% over the last 12 months.