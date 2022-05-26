Simplex Realty Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, up 25.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in March 2022 up 25.92% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2022 up 158.74% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.65 crore in March 2022 up 236.73% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2021.

Simplex Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 4.32 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.67 in March 2021.

Simplex Realty shares closed at 98.95 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 2.91% returns over the last 6 months and 97.90% over the last 12 months.