Simplex Realty Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, down 92.17% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Simplex Realty are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in June 2019 down 92.17% from Rs. 2.35 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2019 down 130.66% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2019 up 183.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2018.
Simplex Realty shares closed at 67.50 on August 05, 2019 (BSE)
First Published on Aug 7, 2019 01:45 pm