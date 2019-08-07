Simplex Realty Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, down 92.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in June 2019 down 92.17% from Rs. 2.35 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2019 down 130.66% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2019 up 183.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2018.

Simplex Realty shares closed at 67.50 on August 05, 2019 (BSE)