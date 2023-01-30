Simplex Realty Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, down 7.53% Y-o-Y
January 30, 2023 / 11:03 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Simplex Realty are:Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in December 2022 down 7.53% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 80.34% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 72.5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2021.
Simplex Realty EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.87 in December 2021.
|Simplex Realty shares closed at 85.90 on January 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.32% returns over the last 6 months and -15.78% over the last 12 months.
|Simplex Realty
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.20
|0.20
|0.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.20
|0.20
|0.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.78
|0.75
|0.71
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.83
|0.53
|0.52
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.44
|-1.12
|-1.05
|Other Income
|1.52
|1.48
|1.41
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.07
|0.36
|0.36
|Interest
|0.00
|0.01
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.07
|0.36
|0.34
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.07
|0.36
|0.34
|Tax
|0.02
|0.08
|0.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.05
|0.28
|0.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.05
|0.28
|0.26
|Equity Share Capital
|2.99
|2.99
|2.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.17
|0.93
|0.87
|Diluted EPS
|0.17
|0.93
|0.87
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.17
|0.93
|0.87
|Diluted EPS
|0.17
|0.93
|0.87
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited