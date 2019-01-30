Simplex Realty Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore, down 79.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore in December 2018 down 79.76% from Rs. 4.04 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.03 crore in December 2018 up 2445.02% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2018 up 323.08% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2017.

Simplex Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 13.46 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.57 in December 2017.

Simplex Realty shares closed at 57.00 on January 23, 2019 (BSE)